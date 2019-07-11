Pzena Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) by $6.69 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Synovus Finl (SNV) Stock Price Declined, York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Raised Position

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 167,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.22M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gibraltar Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 23,276 shares traded. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has risen 3.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Backs FY18 Guidance for Rev, EPS; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC – MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 57c; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Rev $257M-$267M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gibraltar Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROCK); 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.96 TO $2.08; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY GAAP EPS OF $0.26; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 362,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 902,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.02M, up from 540,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 324,300 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ROCK shares while 54 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.46 million shares or 6.15% less from 33.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc Corporation accumulated 21,392 shares. Franklin Res owns 3.10M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. New York-based American Gp has invested 0.01% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Charles Schwab Inv has 260,563 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Llc invested 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 41,040 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited has invested 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 13,467 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Co invested in 84,855 shares. Lord Abbett & Lc owns 1.05M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cna has invested 0.23% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,185 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 24,953 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. American Century holds 327,553 shares.

Analysts await Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 9.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ROCK’s profit will be $25.13M for 12.58 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Gibraltar Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 178.57% EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 2.91 million shares to 4.98 million shares, valued at $117.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 48,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE:DRH).