Pzena Investment Management Lowered Its Allstate (ALL) Position by $29.97 Million; Stock Price Rose; American Trust Investment Advisors Stake in V F (VFC) Decreased by $391,558 as Valuation Rose

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 55.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 318,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 252,290 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.76M, down from 571,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $102.93. About 893,722 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,765 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 30,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.61. About 1.57 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Tru Co owns 40,611 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.13% or 121,646 shares. Amg Natl Fincl Bank has invested 7.82% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 3,372 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 12,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp reported 56,957 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Com reported 18,964 shares stake. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Advisory Services Ntwk Lc holds 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 5,350 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 310,875 shares. Leisure Cap Management holds 9,223 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Everence Capital holds 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 4,295 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.09% or 420,049 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,858 shares.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.33 million for 17.17 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. 8,894 shares were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C, worth $759,462 on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “VF Corporation Appoints Denny Bruce as Dickies® Global Brand President – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corp.: Well Managed, But Investors Should Proceed With Caution – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bank owns 1,505 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Systematic Financial LP has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Renaissance Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). D E Shaw holds 0.18% or 1.52 million shares in its portfolio. Stifel Finance Corp reported 477,309 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 0.2% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc owns 3,844 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 3,630 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,708 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Community Savings Bank Of Raymore reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Benin Mngmt invested in 66,952 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Us National Bank De holds 202,495 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,607 shares.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Forbes.com published: “CNBCâ€™s Pete And Jon Najarian On Their New NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF: â€˜Itâ€™s Going To Be A $1-Billion ETFâ€™ – Forbes” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s (NYSE:WH) ROE Of 11%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Fewer investors have a ‘fear of missing out,’ so it may be time to buckle up, market bull suggests – CNBC” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) by 1.18 million shares to 3.97M shares, valued at $33.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 5.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).