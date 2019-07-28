Pzena Investment Management Lowered Its Aecom (ACM) Position; JNS HOLDINGS CORPORATION (JNSH) SI Increased By 6231.58%

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased Aecom (ACM) stake by 17.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 561,911 shares as Aecom (ACM)’s stock rose 10.12%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 2.68M shares with $79.46M value, down from 3.24 million last quarter. Aecom now has $5.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 510,181 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 21/03/2018 – Institution of Civil Engineers, AECOM and MTR Corporation unveil the world’s longest span bridge built with LEGO(R) bricks in Hong Kong; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 08/05/2018 – AECOM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.50 TO $2.90, EST. $2.71; 03/04/2018 – Schindler Elevator Rising with Construction of Tallest Midtown Manhattan Office Tower: One Vanderbilt; 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.50 – $2.90

JNS HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:JNSH) had an increase of 6231.58% in short interest. JNSH’s SI was 120,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6231.58% from 1,900 shares previously. The stock increased 14.29% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.004. About 51,000 shares traded. JNS Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:JNSH) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) stake by 33,794 shares to 473,265 valued at $27.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) stake by 48,340 shares and now owns 118,526 shares. Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was raised too.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By AECOMâ€™s (NYSE:ACM) 6.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “AECOM to announce third quarter fiscal year 2019 results on August 6th – Financial Post” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “AECOM secures project management consultancy services contract for Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Bay mega-project – Financial Post” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AECOM (ACM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Primecap Management Company Ca accumulated 21.70 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. Pnc Svcs Group stated it has 5,191 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 37,300 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 166 shares. 32,513 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.38% or 19,100 shares. Advisors Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 88,514 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 778,694 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability invested 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Steinberg Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.92% or 34,235 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 107,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithfield Comm has 145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ACM’s profit will be $111.72 million for 12.99 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.90% EPS growth.

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Evolve USA Charging, Inc., owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle charging stations, commercial and residential sales, and installations and consulting services in the Chicago area. The company has market cap of $1.32 million.