Pzena Investment Management Lowered Ford Motor Company (F) Position by $31.61 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, American Money Management Has Lifted Holding by $2.34 Million

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor Company (F) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 3.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 39.02 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342.63M, down from 42.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 23.90M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – Ford Resuming F-150 Pickup Production Following Supplier’s Fire; 07/05/2018 – Major automakers urge Trump not to freeze fuel economy targets; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES PROSPECTUS; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ford March EU New Car Registrations Fell 15% -ACEA; 12/04/2018 – Paice and Abell Foundation Will Drop Request to Ban Ford From Importing Certain Hybrid Vehicles; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – RE/MAX Collaborates with Henry Ford College to Build “Tiny Home for Tiny Tots”; 25/05/2018 – India’s Mahindra opens first assembly plant in South Africa; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of Amer Fire, Parts Issue

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 2.75M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32,218 shares to 28,790 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dep Rcpt (SPY) by 10,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,268 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Idx (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. 840,962 shares valued at $8.00M were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. 10,200 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 8.23 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 485,631 shares to 9.45 million shares, valued at $94.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 374,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).