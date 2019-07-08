Pzena Investment Management Lowered Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holding by $16.58 Million; Smithbridge Asset Management Has Lifted Its Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stake by $338,410

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 135,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 482,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.17M, down from 618,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $137.48. About 101,895 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 3.36 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc reported 6,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 252,434 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 0.11% stake. Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 31,021 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.05% or 2,991 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 11,051 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Stifel owns 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 9,922 shares. Duncker Streett And invested in 0% or 150 shares. Opus Gru Limited Com holds 6,990 shares. Davenport & Lc stated it has 3,510 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP owns 17,404 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd has 5,581 shares. Captrust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Excalibur Management Corp has 9.18% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.38M for 14.38 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 262,307 shares to 653,637 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.57 million activity. 20,850 shares were sold by Selbach Scott C, worth $2.50M on Tuesday, February 12. 30,255 shares were sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN, worth $3.63 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D reported 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Mitchell Grp Inc Inc has 2.49% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 53,690 shares. Summit Securities Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 82,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability invested in 1.04% or 283,211 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 59,366 shares. 32.13M are held by Massachusetts Fincl Ser Company Ma. Victory Capital Management holds 0.03% or 287,463 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd owns 85,698 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mrj Capital reported 13,000 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Seabridge Investment Advsr Llc reported 0.04% stake. Mcf Advsr Lc reported 1 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc owns 178,382 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Fdx accumulated 25,736 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability invested 0.69% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

