Pzena Investment Management Lifted Mckesson (MCK) Stake By $70.99 Million; 3 Analysts Covering Just Eat plc (LON:JE)

Among 5 analysts covering Just Eat (LON:JE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Just Eat has GBX 1360 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 864.17’s average target is 11.59% above currents GBX 774.4 stock price. Just Eat had 57 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. Liberum Capital maintained Just Eat plc (LON:JE) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, June 18. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, June 19. See Just Eat plc (LON:JE) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1150.00 New Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 690.00 New Target: GBX 805.00 Downgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 900.00 New Target: GBX 830.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1360.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1360.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 690.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 750.00 Upgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 600.00 New Target: GBX 800.00 Upgrade

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased Mckesson Corporation (MCK) stake by 19.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc acquired 606,781 shares as Mckesson Corporation (MCK)’s stock rose 16.75%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 3.68 million shares with $431.16M value, up from 3.08M last quarter. Mckesson Corporation now has $27.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $147.76. About 1.85M shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company has market cap of 5.38 billion GBP. The firm enables clients to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It has a 133.52 P/E ratio. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

The stock decreased 0.08% or GBX 0.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 774.4. About 442,981 shares traded. Just Eat plc (LON:JE) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical JE News: 16/05/2018 – Just Energy Group 4Q Rev C$1.02B; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY REPORTS FAVORABLE RENEGOTIATION OF CREDIT LINE; 15/03/2018 JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC JE.TO – AGREEMENT EXTENDS JUST ENERGY’S CREDIT FACILITY FOR AN ADDITIONAL TWO YEARS TO SEPTEMBER 1, 2020; 18/04/2018 – Just Energy Group Announces Favorable Renegotiation of Credit Facility; 17/05/2018 – LAKEHOUSE PLC LAKE.L SAYS ACQUISITION OF JUST ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD; 27/03/2018 – REG-Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Closing of the Early Redemption of Its 5.75% Convertible Debentures Due September 2018; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC JE.TO – FACILITY SIZE WAS INCREASED TO $352.5 MLN FROM $342.5 MLN, WITH AN ACCORDION FOR JUST ENERGY TO DRAW UP TO $370 MLN; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP SEES FY BASE EBITDA C$200M TO C$220.0M; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $14300 lowest target. $153’s average target is 3.55% above currents $147.76 stock price. McKesson had 6 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MCK in report on Monday, July 22 with “Overweight” rating.

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 1.77 million shares to 1.91 million valued at $158.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 60,297 shares and now owns 4.13 million shares. Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was reduced too.