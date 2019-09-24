Pzena Investment Management Lifted Its Regions Finl (RF) Position; Personal Capital Advisors Has Lowered Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding by $44.11 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp (RF) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 51,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 4.85 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.52 million, up from 4.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 5.66 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 98.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 630,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 8,343 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $589,000, down from 638,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 177.76% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Limited stated it has 926,987 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Financial Advantage invested in 0% or 100 shares. Alyeska Inv Group LP has 1.74M shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Benin Mngmt reported 3,100 shares. The New York-based Soros Fund Management Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny invested in 0.04% or 5,415 shares. Bardin Hill Prns Limited Partnership owns 503,877 shares or 4.92% of their US portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Limited Partnership holds 2.71% or 1.62 million shares in its portfolio. S Muoio & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.45% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 60,000 shares. Virtu Financial holds 0.02% or 4,244 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 105,996 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Amer accumulated 181,731 shares. Invesco invested in 0.03% or 1.92 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $9.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 6,315 shares to 65,119 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 90,725 shares to 8.90 million shares, valued at $389.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.51 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in Rev Group Inc.