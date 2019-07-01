Pzena Investment Management Increased Walmart (WMT) Holding by $10.24 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Waterfront Capital Partners Boosted Its Sun Cmntys (SUI) Position by $933,380

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 7,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 94,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, up from 86,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $129.19. About 425,576 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 105,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.56M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.41. About 2.73M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – FINAL MAKE-UP OF FLIPKART BOARD HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED, BUT IT WILL ALSO INCLUDE INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – Walmart nears deal to take majority stake in Flipkart; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts; 30/04/2018 – WALMART INTL CEO: WILL KEEP LOOKING FOR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS; 24/04/2018 – Fin24: Walmart close to $12bn-plus deal for Naspers-linked Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TO FINANCE FLIPKART INVESTMENT, CO INTENDS TO USE NEWLY ISSUED DEBT & CASH ON HAND; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS CONSUMER IS IN `REASONABLE SHAPE’

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 76,600 shares to 714,000 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 99,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd has 0.04% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 23,258 shares. Advisors Asset holds 0.06% or 27,491 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc reported 2.62% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 0.38% or 271,900 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 19,494 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0.05% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 18,820 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 115,944 shares. Phocas Corp holds 0.2% or 16,411 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.02% or 21,956 shares. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 34,328 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Asset One Limited holds 0.13% or 201,344 shares. Ww Asset reported 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Brinker reported 14,211 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 22,136 shares.

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSX, Apple Hospitality REIT, Sun Communities, News Corporation, Hub Group, and StoneMor Partners â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities, Inc (SUI) CEO Gary Shiffman on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 5.87M shares. 46,789 were accumulated by Bridges Investment Mngmt Incorporated. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 5,638 were accumulated by At Retail Bank. First Interstate Bancorp holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 61,512 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 119,747 shares. Intersect Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 15,588 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.41% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 66,769 shares. Griffin Asset Inc, a New York-based fund reported 83,087 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 19,535 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.38% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Contravisory Inv Mngmt reported 100 shares. Hl Financial Services Limited stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).