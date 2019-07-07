Pzena Investment Management Increased Its Mckesson (MCK) Holding; Bokf Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

Bokf decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 0.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bokf sold 7,996 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Bokf holds 1.94M shares with $156.61M value, down from 1.95M last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $322.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased Mckesson Corporation (MCK) stake by 19.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc acquired 606,781 shares as Mckesson Corporation (MCK)’s stock declined 5.86%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 3.68 million shares with $431.16 million value, up from 3.08 million last quarter. Mckesson Corporation now has $26.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 958,816 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased Posco (NYSE:PKX) stake by 10,030 shares to 146,728 valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Varex Imaging Corp stake by 301,206 shares and now owns 1.06 million shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “McKesson Issues Statement on Change Healthcare IPO – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: CenterPoint Energy, McKesson and Coca-Cola – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity. Schechter Lori A. also sold $946,792 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) shares.

Among 2 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. McKesson had 6 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie holds 0.12% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 52,871 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership accumulated 37,638 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The stated it has 36,408 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Krensavage Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 411,655 shares. Sector Gamma As accumulated 49,500 shares. Hartford Mgmt reported 29,074 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 0.08% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 44,300 shares. Coastline holds 9,410 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Affinity Invest Limited Liability accumulated 2,970 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank, a West Virginia-based fund reported 6,651 shares. Menta Cap Llc, a California-based fund reported 6,806 shares. Montecito Bank stated it has 0.14% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon’s Norway sale could be substantial, Wood Mackenzie says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Bokf increased Ishares Tr (IJS) stake by 4,389 shares to 57,193 valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) stake by 24,260 shares and now owns 153,479 shares. Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) was raised too.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd holds 30,532 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability reported 2.02M shares. 344,269 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 101,881 were accumulated by Stonebridge Mgmt. 28,041 were reported by Department Mb Commercial Bank N A. 130,435 were accumulated by Eagle Global Advsr Limited. 4,429 are held by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corporation. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited has 83,319 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Terril Brothers stated it has 11,255 shares. Private Asset has 151,933 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 0.37% or 22.12M shares. Cap Inc Ok has invested 12.9% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,361 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $84 target. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.