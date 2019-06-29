Pzena Investment Management Increased Its Holding in Mckesson (MCK) by $70.99 Million; Pinnacle Associates LTD Position in Discovery (DISCA) Decreased by $363,150 as Valuation Declined

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corporation (MCK) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 606,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.68 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431.16 million, up from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $134.39. About 3.19 million shares traded or 125.30% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 13,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 204,576 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, down from 218,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 2.65 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Rev $2.31B; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 273,254 shares to 7.52M shares, valued at $363.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 385,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Limited holds 0.05% or 6,880 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & reported 1.47% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 161,122 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 6,857 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets holds 45,919 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Llc has 0.08% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 10,644 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd owns 203 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors stated it has 0.1% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Putnam Investments Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Butensky And Cohen Security holds 13,518 shares. Ally accumulated 30,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 7,691 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.13% or 15,550 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 2,292 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highpoint Res Corp by 214,175 shares to 3.85 million shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 12,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has 1.42 million shares. Adage Cap Partners Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Hilltop Hldgs has invested 0.09% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Moreover, Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 0.08% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 18,880 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.05% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 159 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 26,386 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 11,480 shares. 244,653 are owned by Bb&T Securities Lc. Cambridge Financial Gp reported 220,385 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 709,686 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Toth Advisory has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

