Pzena Investment Management Increased Its Celestica (CLS) Position by $9.46 Million; At&T (T) Stake Lifted by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc. (CLS) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.97 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.55M, up from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 532,344 shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 41.19% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 23,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 375,342 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, up from 351,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 12.41M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (DVY) by 88,129 shares to 374,568 shares, valued at $36.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 7,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,829 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.5% or 64,718 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc has invested 1.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Daiwa Group has 0.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sand Hill Limited Liability Com has 187,639 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 0.78% or 76,273 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Financial Svcs has 0.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pittenger And Anderson holds 103,328 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 188,554 shares. Agf America has 61,584 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Franklin Res reported 9.00 million shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.63% or 988,351 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs has 0.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Holt Advisors Ltd Llc Dba Holt LP has 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18,754 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 928,297 shares. Iat Reinsurance Commerce Limited reported 50,000 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 257,449 shares to 950,019 shares, valued at $180.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 60,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.13M shares, and cut its stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR).