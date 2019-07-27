Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.82 N/A 0.74 13.07 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.16 N/A 2.06 8.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pzena Investment Management Inc and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 47.2% 8.3% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.24 beta means Pzena Investment Management Inc’s volatility is 24.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.7% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc -5.36% 18.41% 12% -0.05% 13.74% 18.21% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has 18.21% stronger performance while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -4.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Pzena Investment Management Inc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.