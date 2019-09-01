Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.67 N/A 0.73 11.23 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pzena Investment Management Inc and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Pzena Investment Management Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pzena Investment Management Inc and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Volatility and Risk

Pzena Investment Management Inc has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pzena Investment Management Inc and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.4% and 69.6% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares. Competitively, Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while Safeguard Scientifics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats Pzena Investment Management Inc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.