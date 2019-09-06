Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.71 N/A 0.73 11.23 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.17 N/A 0.99 13.01

In table 1 we can see Pzena Investment Management Inc and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 8 of the 9 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.