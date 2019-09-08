Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.67 N/A 0.73 11.23 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.32 N/A 0.15 16.87

Table 1 demonstrates Pzena Investment Management Inc and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pzena Investment Management Inc and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pzena Investment Management Inc and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.4% and 21%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.