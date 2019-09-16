Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ)

This is a contrast between Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 4.56 N/A 0.73 11.23 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 21.02 N/A 0.88 14.09

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Clough Global Equity Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pzena Investment Management Inc is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pzena Investment Management Inc and Clough Global Equity Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pzena Investment Management Inc and Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 63.4% and 27.94% respectively. About 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while Clough Global Equity Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats Pzena Investment Management Inc on 8 of the 9 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.