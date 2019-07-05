Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Since Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.98 N/A 0.74 13.07 Central Securities Corp. 28 40.16 N/A -1.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pzena Investment Management Inc and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pzena Investment Management Inc and Central Securities Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 47.2% 8.3% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pzena Investment Management Inc and Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 11.87% respectively. 1.2% are Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.53% of Central Securities Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc -5.36% 18.41% 12% -0.05% 13.74% 18.21% Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Central Securities Corp.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.