Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

As Asset Management companies, Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.64 N/A 0.74 13.07 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.50 N/A 0.44 31.92

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pzena Investment Management Inc and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Pzena Investment Management Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Pzena Investment Management Inc has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pzena Investment Management Inc and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 47.2% 8.3% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pzena Investment Management Inc and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.7% and 9.24%. About 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc -5.36% 18.41% 12% -0.05% 13.74% 18.21% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II -0.42% -0.99% 3.07% 10.58% 2.7% 9.3%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc was more bullish than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.