Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 4.02 N/A 0.74 13.07 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 2.02 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pzena Investment Management Inc and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 47.2% 8.3% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Pzena Investment Management Inc’s 1.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has a 1.55 beta which is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Inc and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s potential upside is 19.17% and its consensus target price is $108.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.7% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc -5.36% 18.41% 12% -0.05% 13.74% 18.21% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has 18.21% stronger performance while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -6.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.