Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Comparison side by side

Both Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.71 N/A 0.73 11.23 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.72 N/A 0.02 479.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pzena Investment Management Inc and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Pzena Investment Management Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Pzena Investment Management Inc has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pzena Investment Management Inc and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pzena Investment Management Inc and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.4% and 26.94%. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Pzena Investment Management Inc on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.