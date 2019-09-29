Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Comparing side by side

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 0.00 16.49M 0.73 11.23 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pzena Investment Management Inc and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 193,772,032.90% 48.7% 8.6% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance while Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 14.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.