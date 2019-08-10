Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Comparing side by side

Both Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.43 N/A 0.73 11.23 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pzena Investment Management Inc and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pzena Investment Management Inc and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares and 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares. 1.2% are Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.