Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 0.00 16.49M 0.73 11.23 OFS Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pzena Investment Management Inc and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pzena Investment Management Inc and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 193,772,032.90% 48.7% 8.6% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pzena Investment Management Inc and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.4% and 0%. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share held by insiders are 1.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance while OFS Credit Company Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc beats OFS Credit Company Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.