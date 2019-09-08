Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) Contrasting side by side

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.67 N/A 0.73 11.23 OFS Capital Corporation 12 2.99 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pzena Investment Management Inc and OFS Capital Corporation. OFS Capital Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of OFS Capital Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Pzena Investment Management Inc and OFS Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Pzena Investment Management Inc and OFS Capital Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management Inc 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively OFS Capital Corporation has a consensus price target of $12, with potential upside of 6.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pzena Investment Management Inc and OFS Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.4% and 24.08%. Insiders held 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares. Comparatively, OFS Capital Corporation has 22.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while OFS Capital Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats Pzena Investment Management Inc on 8 of the 10 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.