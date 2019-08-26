Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.67 N/A 0.73 11.23 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.92 N/A 0.38 43.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pzena Investment Management Inc and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Pzena Investment Management Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pzena Investment Management Inc is presently more affordable than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pzena Investment Management Inc and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares are held by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share held by insiders are 1.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.