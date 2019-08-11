Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Comparison side by side

Both Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.43 N/A 0.73 11.23 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pzena Investment Management Inc and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pzena Investment Management Inc and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.4% and 14.54%. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 17.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.