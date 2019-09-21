Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 4.11 N/A 0.73 11.23 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Pzena Investment Management Inc and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pzena Investment Management Inc and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance while Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has 10.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.