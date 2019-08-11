Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Contrasting side by side

Since Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.43 N/A 0.73 11.23 Mmtec Inc. 7 3930.83 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pzena Investment Management Inc and Mmtec Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pzena Investment Management Inc and Mmtec Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.4% and 0%. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.09% of Mmtec Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while Mmtec Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Mmtec Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.