Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Comparing side by side

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.44 N/A 0.73 11.23 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 39.36 N/A 0.86 25.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Pzena Investment Management Inc is presently more affordable than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pzena Investment Management Inc and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.4% and 33.45%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 8 of the 9 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.