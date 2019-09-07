Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Comparison side by side

Since Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.67 N/A 0.73 11.23 Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 34.65 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pzena Investment Management Inc and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pzena Investment Management Inc and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.17 beta means Pzena Investment Management Inc’s volatility is 17.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Associated Capital Group Inc. has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pzena Investment Management Inc and Associated Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.4% and 83.6%. About 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Associated Capital Group Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance while Associated Capital Group Inc. has 6.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.