Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.79 N/A 0.74 13.07 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 2.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pzena Investment Management Inc and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pzena Investment Management Inc and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 47.2% 8.3% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Pzena Investment Management Inc is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pzena Investment Management Inc and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $108.5, with potential upside of 20.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pzena Investment Management Inc and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc -5.36% 18.41% 12% -0.05% 13.74% 18.21% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.