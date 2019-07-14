Pzena Investment Management Holding in Kbr (KBR) Has Lifted by $3.51 Million as Stock Rose; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Cut Wal (WMT) Holding by $1.28 Million

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 184,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.79 million, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 531,816 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 34.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing with $2.15 Billion Credit Facility; 26/03/2018 – Platts: KBR, Anton Oil to win management contracts at Iraq’s Majnoon oil field; 14/03/2018 – KBR INC – USE OF PROPOSED $2.2 BLN FINANCING NEEDS INCLUDE $355 MLN TO PURCHASE SGT, $470 MLN TO REFINANCE EXISITING KBR REVOLVER BORROWINGS; 16/04/2018 – KBR INC – ESTIMATED REV ASSOCIATED WITH CONTRACT AWARD TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 03/05/2018 – KBR Awarded Ammonia Plant Revamp Contract in India; 19/03/2018 – KBRwyle Helps Navy Expand Battlespace with New $69M Contract; 30/04/2018 – KBR: Project in Saudi Arabia Expected to Continue Through to Facility’s Start-Up in 2025; 03/04/2018 – KBR JOINT VENTURE SIGNS CONTRACT FOR SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 19/03/2018 – KBR INC – CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING AND TECHNICAL SERVICES TO NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION; 03/04/2018 – KBR Joint Venture Signs Contract for Australia’s New Naval Shipbuilding College

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 13,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.55 million, down from 254,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.65M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/04/2018 – Walmart Leaves Grocery Market That Is Tougher Than the U.S., for Now — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones; 01/05/2018 – Walmart May Help Sainsbury Avoid Supermarkets’ High-Yield Drift; 04/05/2018 – GOOGLE PARENT ALPHABET LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE IN INVESTMENT WITH WALMART IN FLIPKART DEAL – BLOOMBERG CITING; 09/05/2018 – News24: Breaking: Walmart acquires 77% in Flipkart for $16 billion#WalmartFlipkart#WalmartFlipkartDeal…; 24/05/2018 – J SAINSBURY PLC SBRY.L – HOURLY RATE FOR EMPLOYEES TO INCREASE FROM £8 TO £9.20 PER HOUR; 30/03/2018 – Healthy Skepticism About Walmart and Humana; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 28/04/2018 – WMT: EXCLUSIVE: Asda and J Sainsbury are in talks about a £10bn merger that will send shockwaves through Britain’s retail industry. Full story on @SkyNews shortly. – ! $WMT

More notable recent KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “KBR Wins Seat on $6B State Department Contract – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did KBR, Inc.’s (NYSE:KBR) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “KBR Awarded Phenol and Acetone Technology Contract by Qingdao Haiwan Chemical – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KBR Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AppFolio Inc (APPF) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,411 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. South Dakota Council has 0.03% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 138,000 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) or 156,431 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 366,097 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fin Company Ma reported 0.06% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co holds 31,400 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 29,679 shares. Colorado-based Rk Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 2.48% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Aperio Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd has 85,820 shares. Northern Corp owns 0.01% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 2.25M shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 502,831 shares to 3.19M shares, valued at $135.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 339,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Prtn Inc accumulated 19,252 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 439,088 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Benedict Fincl Advsr Incorporated stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). The Maine-based Bangor Bancshares has invested 0.29% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 14,961 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. Vident Invest Advisory has invested 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 410,234 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Lc owns 170,055 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Mrj Cap invested in 32,204 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated owns 18,215 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0.2% or 4.89 million shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc holds 0.06% or 53,785 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.28% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stifel Financial accumulated 1.68M shares or 0.46% of the stock.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.68 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.