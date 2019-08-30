Pzena Investment Management Holding in Aecom (ACM) Trimmed by $16.30 Million as Valuation Rose; Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $18.25 Million as Share Price Rose

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 561,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 2.68M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.46M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 276,353 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 EBIT $880M; 22/03/2018 – Mass Equities and AECOM partner on major Denver development; 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China; 09/03/2018 – Aecom’s URS Federal Services Gest $961M Air Force Contract for Work Including Support for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Weapons Systems; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS; 24/04/2018 – AECOM and Asia Society launch second year of Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow’s Cities Together; 24/05/2018 – Modernizing Infrastructure Asset Management Leading to Major New Projects and Partnerships; 19/04/2018 – DJ AECOM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACM); 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 107,997 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc by 1.61M shares to 15.90 million shares, valued at $320.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 29,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 7,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 4.79 million shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 874 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 126,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc stated it has 83,007 shares. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 13,615 shares. Metropolitan Life Com invested in 3,776 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Investment House Lc has invested 0.08% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Delphi Management Ma stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 5,708 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 2.85 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 53,120 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Federated Inc Pa reported 54,810 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 50,300 shares. Eam Investors Ltd owns 39,715 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Hightower Limited Co invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Point72 Asset Management LP has 17,200 shares. Blackrock holds 2.34M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 8,327 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 1,550 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 3,296 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co holds 22,849 shares. 630,384 are owned by Lord Abbett Ltd Com. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,070 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 35,289 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Voya Mgmt Ltd Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,542 shares. Amer Interest Grp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co stated it has 4,089 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $96.28 million activity. Braslyn Ltd. sold $18.98M worth of stock or 275,000 shares. Boxer Capital – LLC sold $29.33 million worth of stock.