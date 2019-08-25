Pzena Investment Management Has Upped Universal (UVV) Stake; Comp EN DE MN Cemig Ads American Depositary Shares (CIG) Shorts Increased By 56.09%

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased Universal Corp (UVV) stake by 7.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc acquired 33,794 shares as Universal Corp (UVV)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 473,265 shares with $27.27M value, up from 439,471 last quarter. Universal Corp now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 128,756 shares traded. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has declined 11.26% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 23/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL CORP – DECLARED INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO SEVENTY-FIVE CENTS PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Net $30.5M; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Rev $607.5M; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q EPS $1.20; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Returning Excess Cap Through Shr Repurchases; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Reports Annual Results; 18/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.44; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Enhanced Capital Allocation Strategy And 36% Dividend Increase; 29/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Sets Annual Meeting Date

Comp EN DE MN Cemig Ads American Depositary Shares (NYSE:CIG) had an increase of 56.09% in short interest. CIG’s SI was 4.28 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 56.09% from 2.74 million shares previously. With 3.64M avg volume, 1 days are for Comp EN DE MN Cemig Ads American Depositary Shares (NYSE:CIG)’s short sellers to cover CIG’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 3.11M shares traded. Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has risen 72.07% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CIG News: 02/05/2018 – CEMIG SAYS BOARD ELECTS ADEZIO DE ALMEIDA LIMA CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Cemig may auction fiber optic assets rather than telecom unit; 16/05/2018 – Brazil’s Taesa makes offer for Cemig’s Centroeste; 14/03/2018 – SPIC renews talks to buy Brazilian hydroelectric project -paper; 16/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CEMIG SAYS TAESA DELIVERED NON-BINDING BID FOR 51 PCT IN CENTROESTE; 10/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Telefonica Brasil to expand ultra-fast broadband to 20 new cities; 07/03/2018 – CEMIG NAMES MAURICIO FERNANDES LEONARDO JUNIOR CFO; 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CEMIG GERACAO E TRANSMISSAO S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 16/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CEMIG SAYS IT WILL ANNOUNCE AUCTION RULES FOR CERTAIN ASSETS OF CEMIG TELECOM BY THE END OF MAY; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s Cemig postpones Belo Monte stake sale to 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold UVV shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 20.26 million shares or 4.36% less from 21.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 30,614 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% or 710 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Georgia-based Gw Henssler Limited has invested 0.03% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 34,742 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hl Services Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 4,386 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 36,973 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 162,508 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 96,419 shares. Brandywine Trust reported 14,907 shares. 1,519 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 54,815 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 300 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The stated it has 15,867 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0% stake.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $433,253 activity. 7,274 Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) shares with value of $433,253 were sold by PEEBLES ROBERT.

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 155,514 shares to 2.61M valued at $354.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 1.09M shares and now owns 14.84M shares. Triple (NYSE:GTS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Universal Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UVV) 9.6% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Calculating The Fair Value Of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Universal Corp. (UVV) Reports Q1 EPS of $0.08 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Corporation (UVV) CEO George Freeman on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company has market cap of $5.60 billion. The firm generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. It has a 16.38 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil.