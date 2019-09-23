Pzena Investment Management Has Upped Stake in Mckesson (MCK) as Share Price Rose; Teton Advisors Stake in Omnova Solutions Com (OMN) Has Increased by $864,762 as Valuation Rose

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc Com (OMN) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 144,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.86% . The institutional investor held 574,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 429,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Omnova Solutions Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.23M market cap company. It closed at $10.08 lastly. It is down 8.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 17/04/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 6C; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 22/04/2018 – DJ OMNOVA Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMN); 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Net $7.3M; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corporation (MCK) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 177,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 3.86 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $518.85M, up from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 432,867 shares traded. McKeSon Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CWST) by 87,375 shares to 511,053 shares, valued at $20.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) by 57,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,500 shares, and cut its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold OMN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 38.57 million shares or 1.51% less from 39.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 355,816 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0% or 19,597 shares in its portfolio. Wedge L LP Nc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2.18M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 5,396 shares. Robotti Robert has invested 1.9% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Sg Americas Limited Liability stated it has 14,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 22,496 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 9,770 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny invested in 0% or 12,891 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 27,203 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 370,104 shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) invested in 767 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 39,057 shares.

More notable recent OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NIO, SYMC and USNA among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) on Behalf of OMNOVA Shareholders and Encourages OMNOVA Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether The Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ OMN, NRE, TOWR, MCRN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. to Synthomer plc is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 44,095 shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $142.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 647,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).