Pzena Investment Management Has Upped Position in Celestica (CLS); Paccar (PCAR) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Lifted Holding by $1.21 Million

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc. (CLS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 709,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The hedge fund held 4.68 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.96 million, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 102,315 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 206.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 17,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, up from 8,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.01. About 1.19 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

