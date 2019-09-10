Pzena Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) as Market Valuation Declined; Continental Advisors Has Upped Its Federated Invs Pa (FII) Position by $880,266

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 30,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The hedge fund held 145,354 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 328,916 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors takes majority stake in fund manager Hermes; 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 12/04/2018 – BT PENSION SCHEME TO SELL MAJORITY STAKE IN HERMES IN 410 MLN STG DEAL – FT, CITING A; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 23/05/2018 – Federated Investors Presenting at Conference May 29

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 3.96 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 16.61M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442.46 million, up from 12.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 1.98 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0% stake. Geode Lc reported 1.20M shares. The Maine-based Schroder Invest Gp has invested 0.08% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Menta Cap Ltd invested in 12,900 shares. Greenwich Investment reported 7,175 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 525,545 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma invested in 0.31% or 79,195 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 12,796 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited reported 84,057 shares. 19,400 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Moody Fincl Bank Division accumulated 161 shares. 50,689 are owned by Amp Cap Invsts Ltd. Cwm Lc holds 34 shares. 20,210 are owned by Cap City Tru Company Fl. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 11,868 shares.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 40,668 shares to 69,132 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 36,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,834 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc (Call).

