Pzena Investment Management Has Upped Its Flex LTD (FLEX) Stake; As Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Market Value Declined, Spirit Of America Management Has Trimmed by $1.47 Million Its Stake

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 485,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 9.45 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.54 million, up from 8.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 1.57M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Hope Nesteruk and Other CPSC Staff Participating in A Conference Call with the ASTM Gates Push Out/Flex Test; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – Flex LNG steers away from floating units as challenges emerge; 19/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 09/05/2018 – Flex Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 594,808 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, down from 699,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 859,958 shares traded or 40.20% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares to 242,433 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Inc has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Company Bankshares reported 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Bokf Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.25M shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0.21% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 9.53 million were accumulated by Brandes L P. Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Globeflex Cap Lp holds 0.04% or 18,200 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Com owns 1,267 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 27,495 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 439,247 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 129,765 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.15% or 508,600 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa holds 19,216 shares.