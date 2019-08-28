Pzena Investment Management Has Upped Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $47.23 Million; Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Value Rose While Ironwood Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 67.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 288,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 717,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.24M, up from 429,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $103.59. About 1.67M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $121.4. About 4.50M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 212,099 are held by Victory. Cambridge Com invested in 0.43% or 69,802 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 372,964 shares or 12.34% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 23,423 are owned by Girard Prtn Limited. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 2.23% or 2.16 million shares. First Commonwealth Pa reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Interstate Bank owns 22,886 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cohen Management owns 71,804 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.5% or 527,237 shares. Lvm Cap Mi has 21,733 shares. Lynch Associate In has invested 3.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,890 were reported by Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Com. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 92,652 shares.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,320 shares to 14,080 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 66,611 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $34.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wen Holding Inc by 664,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX).

