Pzena Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Scansource (SCSC) Position by $4.38 Million; Stock Declined; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Atria Investments Has Decreased Holding by $428,448

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 125,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.87 million, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $832.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 59,980 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 14.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 8,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,596 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 60,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 10.04M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO & WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Exit Positions in 13F Filing Stories (Correct); 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED AS DIRECTORS 12 NOMINEES NAMED IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FIRST-QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS WOULD BE A “REASONABLE ESTIMATE” OF BERKSHIRE’S NORMALIZED EARNINGS POWER

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo declares $0.43 dividend, adds to buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Weekly Recap & Major Analyst Calls, Looking Backwards & Forwards for 2019 in 10 Minutes – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Wells Fargo & Co. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.20 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,954 shares to 11,118 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston & Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Murphy Cap Mngmt owns 13,579 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs reported 15,079 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,500 shares. Hyman Charles D invested 0.64% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Peapack Gladstone Corporation owns 62,619 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability holds 657,876 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Research Management holds 0.13% or 9,301 shares in its portfolio. 109,792 were reported by Fsi Group Inc Llc. Capstone Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sand Hill Ltd Com holds 11,121 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt, California-based fund reported 70,855 shares. Dodge Cox holds 3.25% or 81.81M shares. Investec Asset Management, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,250 shares. Pecaut And owns 95,197 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 1.19 million shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $329.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unsp Adr by 80,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. SCSC’s profit will be $21.34 million for 9.76 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by ScanSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SCSC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 0.98% less from 24.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Management Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). 34,615 were accumulated by First Advsrs Lp. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 57,621 shares. Convergence Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Systematic Financial Management Lp invested 0.04% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Fenimore Asset Management accumulated 230,774 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 19,737 shares. Principal holds 0.01% or 209,193 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 46,708 shares. 212 are owned by Regions Corporation. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 94,211 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 6,546 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.