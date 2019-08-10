Pzena Investment Management Has Trimmed By $30.49 Million Its Ryder System (R) Position; EBARA ORD ORDINARY SHARES (EBCOF) Shorts Up By 54.14%

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased Ryder System Inc. (R) stake by 18.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 499,805 shares as Ryder System Inc. (R)’s stock declined 12.04%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 2.17M shares with $134.63M value, down from 2.67 million last quarter. Ryder System Inc. now has $2.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.59. About 448,180 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 03/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – ACQUISITION-COMPLETED ON APRIL 2, 2018, AT A PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Ryder among America’s Best Employers for Fourth Straight Year; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Carper: EPW Hearing Statement: Nomination of John L. Ryder to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valle; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.55 TO $4.80; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 18/04/2018 – Ryder Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System Sees MXD Deal Nominally Accretive to Earnings in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ryder Named “Corporation of the Year” at Automotive Global Awards North America; 29/03/2018 – Golf-Ryder takes first-round lead, Fowler shoots 66 in Houston; 09/05/2018 – Ryder Named “Corporation of the Year” at Automotive Global Awards North America

EBARA CORP ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EBCOF) had an increase of 54.14% in short interest. EBCOF’s SI was 147,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 54.14% from 95,500 shares previously. It closed at $24.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 4,732 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). 12,934 are held by Mirae Asset Global. 5,559 were reported by Strs Ohio. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.06% or 123,037 shares. Hrt Fin Lc holds 3,574 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Burney Communications, Virginia-based fund reported 13,156 shares. Copeland Management Lc has invested 1.94% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Prudential Finance owns 470,885 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 14,200 shares. Principal Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 234,741 shares. United Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 13,041 shares. Hightower Advsrs holds 30,744 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc holds 153,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Landscape Ltd has invested 0.04% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 105,538 shares to 1.66M valued at $161.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Unsp Adr stake by 80,875 shares and now owns 169,185 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The firm offers fluid machinery and systems that comprise pumps; and compressors, turbines, refrigeration and heating equipment, blowers, fans, and chillers and cooling towers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides engineering, design, construction, operation, and maintenance services to municipal waste incineration, industrial waste incineration, and water treatment plants.