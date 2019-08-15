Pzena Investment Management Has Trimmed By $29.48 Million Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake; Ingredion (INGR) Shorts Increased By 12.71%

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 6.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 1.09 million shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 14.84M shares with $409.50 million value, down from 15.93M last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $246.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 16.72 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – CNN Money: Bank of America is still working with gunmaker Remington; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and charts show dark clouds ahead: Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Bmark 4NC3 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +100 Area; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS “CAREFULLY MANAGED CREDIT COSTS”; 16/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th; 13/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Bank of America Launches New Digital Mortgage Experience

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) had an increase of 12.71% in short interest. INGR’s SI was 2.85 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.71% from 2.53 million shares previously. With 522,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)’s short sellers to cover INGR’s short positions. The SI to Ingredion Incorporated’s float is 4.34%. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.59. About 64,180 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Ingredion Incorporated shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) or 15,436 shares. Ameritas Incorporated holds 0.09% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) or 19,507 shares. Bokf Na has 2,236 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Secor Capital Advsrs L P invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd stated it has 7,900 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,478 shares. First Personal Services reported 0% stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 2,810 shares. Somerset Comm holds 0.31% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) or 6,215 shares. D E Shaw Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Tributary Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 10,900 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc reported 326,409 shares.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company has market cap of $4.98 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It has a 13.05 P/E ratio. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ingredion Incorporated Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:INGR – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INGREDION INVESTS TO EXPAND PORTFOLIO OF PLANT-BASED PROTEINS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Vegan Options Continue to Trend – from Food to Health (OTCQB: $RVIV) (NYSE: $INGR) (NASDAQ: $BYND) (NASDAQ: $TYHT) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Plant Based Products Gain Momentum – from food to wellness (OTCQB: $RVIV) (NYSE: $INGR) (NASDAQ: $BYND) (NASDAQ: $TYHT) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ingredion (INGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ingredion has $113 highest and $7700 lowest target. $91.67’s average target is 22.90% above currents $74.59 stock price. Ingredion had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Thursday, February 21 by Seaport Global. On Tuesday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral”.

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 288,007 shares to 717,245 valued at $118.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 29,090 shares and now owns 7.64 million shares. National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) was raised too.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When Bank of America Reports Wednesday – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.61 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.92’s average target is 31.72% above currents $26.51 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, April 17. Wood upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, June 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Global Endowment Mgmt LP invested in 41,500 shares. Fosun Ltd has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pecaut & owns 114,501 shares. Greatmark holds 256,211 shares. South Dakota Council reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Confluence Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kempner Mngmt Inc holds 257,766 shares or 4.69% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 80,666 shares. Miles accumulated 23,776 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Com owns 301,047 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability Co reported 10.48M shares. Oppenheimer Co Inc owns 885,930 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 33,957 shares.