Pzena Investment Management Has Raised Universal (UVV) Position By $1.93 Million; Last Week Cree, Inc. (CREE) Analysts

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased Universal Corp (UVV) stake by 7.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc acquired 33,794 shares as Universal Corp (UVV)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 473,265 shares with $27.27 million value, up from 439,471 last quarter. Universal Corp now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 89,424 shares traded. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has declined 11.26% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 18/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call; 07/03/2018 Universal Corp Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times 20 Day Average; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Announces Enhanced Cap Allocation Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Net $30.5M; 29/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Sets Annual Meeting Date; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.44; 23/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL CORP – DECLARED INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO SEVENTY-FIVE CENTS PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Returning Excess Cap Through Shr Repurchases; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Strengthening and Investing for Growth in Core Tobacco Business; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Reports Annual Results

Among 5 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cree has $7200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 30.91% above currents $41.76 stock price. Cree had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CREE in report on Tuesday, August 27 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5200 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Piper Jaffray. See Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) latest ratings:

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity. On Monday, May 20 LE DUY LOAN T bought $120,145 worth of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) or 2,000 shares.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.57 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Cree, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.1% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Morgan Stanley holds 167,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Captrust Advisors has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 4,859 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 65,426 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp holds 60,864 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.08% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Westpac Banking, a Australia-based fund reported 104,184 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 4,424 shares. 81,807 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Polar Llp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 270,067 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc Incorporated (Ca) invested in 20 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 335,048 shares to 7.85 million valued at $488.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 276,499 shares and now owns 8.99 million shares. Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) was reduced too.

