Pzena Investment Management Has Raised Masonite International (DOOR) Position by $1.66 Million as Share Value Rose; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Boosted Its Position

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 72,454 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, up from 67,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 7.83M shares traded or 24.26% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Masonite International Corp (DOOR) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 31,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.86 million, up from 990,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Masonite International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $57.75. About 126,582 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stock ‘tape’ glitch means it’s still not exactly clear where the Dow, S&P 500 closed on Monday – CNBC” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc owns 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,292 shares. Cap Guardian Trust reported 0.98% stake. Investec Asset Ltd has invested 1.24% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Trustco Bank N Y accumulated 5,248 shares. Natixis has 1.76M shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited holds 169,882 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 1.23 million are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Grimes And Commerce has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% or 13,143 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Llc accumulated 320,110 shares. Bridges holds 137,647 shares. Linscomb Williams owns 0.23% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 35,709 shares. 36 are held by Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability. Fca Tx has 2,829 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Continental Materials Corporation Reports Unaudited Second Quarter Results â€“ Four Companies Acquired – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Automotive Minute: Jeep adds two Wrangler special editions for 2020 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “STANLEY Access Technologies Introduces New DuraFitâ„¢ Telescoping Automatic Door – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Masonite names new CEO, president – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: May 02, 2019.