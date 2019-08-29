Pzena Investment Management Has Lowered Scansource (SCSC) Holding; Western Alliance Bancorporation Has 1.53 Sentiment

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased Scansource Inc (SCSC) stake by 10.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 125,019 shares as Scansource Inc (SCSC)’s stock declined 9.25%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 1.09 million shares with $38.87 million value, down from 1.21 million last quarter. Scansource Inc now has $721.82M valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 121,410 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 156 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 102 cut down and sold stakes in Western Alliance Bancorporation. The investment professionals in our database reported: 84.00 million shares, down from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Western Alliance Bancorporation in top ten equity positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 84 Increased: 110 New Position: 46.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 5.66% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation for 786,382 shares. Fsi Group Llc owns 126,926 shares or 5.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davis Capital Partners Llc has 5.26% invested in the company for 1.50 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Castine Capital Management Llc has invested 3.69% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 331,600 shares.

The stock increased 0.94% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 312,670 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.39 million for 8.71 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding firm for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 9.24 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha" on August 03, 2019

More notable recent ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 28, 2019