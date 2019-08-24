Pzena Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Hanover Insurance Group (THG) by $31.89 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Position Has Upped by Renaissance Group Llc

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 13,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 105,451 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45 million, up from 91,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $187.45. About 452,997 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group (THG) by 58.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 279,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The hedge fund held 198,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.66 million, down from 478,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hanover Insurance Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $130.86. About 270,548 shares traded or 18.82% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its International Specialty Business; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of 1Q Catastrophes; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 6,096 shares to 179,561 shares, valued at $25.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 28,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,762 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Bank & Trust In invested in 0.01% or 1,171 shares. World stated it has 1.24M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Mutual Of America Management Ltd accumulated 15,001 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blackrock has 3.73 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 0.03% or 32,468 shares. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 27,294 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Enterprise Fincl Services Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Daiwa holds 7,572 shares. Tiverton Asset Llc owns 33,602 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Renaissance Grp Limited Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 105,451 shares. Rampart Invest Comm Ltd Liability Com owns 1,634 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.1% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Field Main Bancshares reported 75 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 33,794 shares to 473,265 shares, valued at $27.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 288,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,245 shares, and has risen its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust holds 0% or 535 shares. Haverford has 0.01% invested in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).