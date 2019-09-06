Pzena Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position in Metlife (MET) by $42.18 Million as Stock Price Rose; Spectrum Management Group Has Raised Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 137.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 21,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 1.01 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 7.44M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316.55M, down from 8.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 5.86M shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Investment Management Originates Record $7.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt For 1H 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Natl Bank And Trust Co accumulated 25,160 shares. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 5.05 million shares. Comerica National Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 251,562 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd reported 272,295 shares. 337,171 were reported by Calamos Advsrs Lc. Alps Advsrs has 851,353 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc has 0.1% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.50 million shares. Deprince Race And Zollo invested in 532,204 shares or 0.62% of the stock. 24,779 are held by Lmr Ptnrs Llp. Lifeplan Gru holds 82 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Laurion Mgmt Lp reported 301,600 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Lc owns 7,863 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Limited reported 55,435 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 1.73M shares to 3.72 million shares, valued at $133.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 606,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 8.15 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens Northern Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,771 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser holds 0.68% or 19,919 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.05% or 74,992 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 25,329 shares. 18,559 are owned by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And. 23,412 are owned by Norinchukin Commercial Bank The. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 50,171 shares. Blackrock holds 0.06% or 11.19M shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd reported 8,176 shares. Bogle Invest Limited Partnership De invested 0.86% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,303 shares. 70,302 were accumulated by Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “7 things to know today and Olive Garden to sell 50 Lifetime Pasta Passes â€” for a hefty price â€” this week – Orlando Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.