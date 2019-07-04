Pzena Investment Management Has Lowered Bank Of America (BAC) Stake as Stock Declined; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holder Df Dent & Co Trimmed Holding

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 29,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,370 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 84,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 1.84 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14.84M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409.50M, down from 15.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BofA Posts Gains in Equity Trading, Return on Equity: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 11/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 13% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Reports Record Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” on April 16, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This is Why Bank of America (BAC) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “10 Top Banks to Repurchase $125 Billion in Stock Over Next 12 Months – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stress tests put bank dividends on watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 158,933 shares to 7.99 million shares, valued at $96.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 262,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 653,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 1.02% or 5.52M shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Lc reported 10.24 million shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 1.39M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 191,996 shares. Hilltop Hldgs holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 31,233 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mason Street Limited reported 1.28M shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 50,608 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 209,511 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.87% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Reliant Inv Llc holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 99,745 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 5,510 shares. Spinnaker, a Maine-based fund reported 30,401 shares. Value Advisers Ltd stated it has 11.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $81.93 million for 61.02 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kellogg Company (K) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Weyerhaeuser Shares Fell 14.9% in May – Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q1 shows improvement from Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 48,722 shares to 60,347 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 49,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNHY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W had bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640.