Pzena Investment Management Has Lifted Walmart (WMT) Holding; Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Decreased Its Stake in Kellogg Co (K) as Share Value Declined

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70B, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 787,265 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 105,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.56 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $107.33. About 3.58M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Softbank chief exec Masayoshi Son confirms deal to sell stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Agrees to Buy 77% Stake in Flipkart for $16 Billion; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-After Walmart deal, India’s Flipkart plans expansion into other categories – Business Standard; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 09/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart picks up 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion; 10/05/2018 – Walmart chief hunts for more deals after Flipkart investment

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Inv Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Beese Fulmer Inv Management reported 8,237 shares. Advsr Ok reported 4,775 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 1.07 million shares stake. Mai Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 18,459 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 22,172 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Company holds 149,052 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. 467,694 were reported by Becker Cap. Mngmt Ny holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 4,800 shares. Community Bancshares Of Raymore invested in 0.1% or 2,955 shares. Howard Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 4,715 shares. Mrj Capital Incorporated reported 1.88% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sterling Management Inc stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Martingale Asset Management Lp accumulated 675,298 shares or 0.71% of the stock.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wen Holding Inc by 664,520 shares to 7.68 million shares, valued at $135.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp (NYSE:RF) by 100,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.80M shares, and cut its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.17% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 749,786 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 0.23% or 197,670 shares. Duncker Streett & Co holds 518 shares. Old Republic Corporation has invested 1.22% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Rhumbline Advisers reported 431,345 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 46,883 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 15,430 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). National Pension Ser holds 304,919 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nuwave Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Mirae Asset Global has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation accumulated 6,183 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 12.26M shares. Welch Lc reported 4,104 shares stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

