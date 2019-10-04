Pzena Investment Management Has Lifted Lear (LEA) Stake; Last Week First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering First Quantum Minerals Ltd (TSE:FM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Quantum Minerals Ltd has $15 highest and $11 lowest target. $13’s average target is 32.52% above currents $9.81 stock price. First Quantum Minerals Ltd had 2 analyst reports since June 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) earned “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, June 25. See First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $11 Downgrade

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 46.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pzena Investment Management Llc acquired 1.22M shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 11.06%. The Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 3.83M shares with $534.00M value, up from 2.61 million last quarter. Lear Corp now has $6.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $111.05. About 323,016 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor)

Among 9 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $10700 lowest target. $143.33’s average target is 29.07% above currents $111.05 stock price. Lear had 18 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 30, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. UBS downgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Thursday, September 12 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17400 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10700 target in Wednesday, October 2 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) 21% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lear promotes Cardew to CFO; Vanneste to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lear: The Updated Valuation Article – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Global Slowdown To Hurt Lear Corporationâ€™s Top Line – Forbes” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lear Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 328,903 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 57,091 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 11,537 shares. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 15,584 shares. Spitfire Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.12% or 35,127 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 69,155 shares. Fairpointe Capital has 1.33% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Paragon Mgmt Limited owns 2,150 shares. 12,465 are held by Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership. Lenox Wealth holds 0.18% or 4,383 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Burney Company has 0.03% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 3,597 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased Wen Holding Inc stake by 24,646 shares to 7.66M valued at $162.54M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Edison International (NYSE:EIX) stake by 105,822 shares and now owns 7.41 million shares. Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 5.79M shares traded or 60.40% up from the average. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $6.72 billion. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores. It has a 17.12 P/E ratio. The firm operates six mines, including the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper-zinc mine in Finland; the Ravensthorpe nickel-cobalt mine in Australia; and the Ã‡ayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

More notable recent First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive First Quantum Minerals’s (TSE:FM) Share Price Down A Worrying 52%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s (TSE:FM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s (TSE:FM) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “First Quantum signals potential restart of Ravensthorpe mine – MINING.com” with publication date: May 13, 2019.